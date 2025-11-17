341st Security Forces Group executes mass joint light tactical vehicle training

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 341st Security Forces Group train to drive joint light tactical vehicles at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, Oct. 22, 2025. JLTV’s were introduced into Malmstrom’s fleet as part of Air Force Global Strike Command’s modernization push – replacing the aging, up-armored Humvees. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jack Rodriguez Escamilla)
|10.22.2025
|11.21.2025 19:04
|B-Roll
|987496
|251022-F-QS635-1001
|DOD_111396878
|00:04:45
|MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MONTANA, US
|0
|0
