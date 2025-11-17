Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    341st Security Forces Group executes mass joint light tactical vehicle training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jack Rodriguez Escamilla 

    341st Missile Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 341st Security Forces Group train to drive joint light tactical vehicles at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, Oct. 22, 2025. JLTV’s were introduced into Malmstrom’s fleet as part of Air Force Global Strike Command’s modernization push – replacing the aging, up-armored Humvees. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jack Rodriguez Escamilla)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 19:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 987496
    VIRIN: 251022-F-QS635-1001
    Filename: DOD_111396878
    Length: 00:04:45
    Location: MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MONTANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 341st Security Forces Group executes mass joint light tactical vehicle training, by A1C Jack Rodriguez Escamilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JLTV
    Modernization
    Malmstrom
    341st security forces group
    Security Forces (SF)
    training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download