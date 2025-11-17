Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ALS at Peterson SFB launches field training exercise with U.S. Army at Fort Carson, CO

    UNITED STATES

    11.13.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Justin Todd 

    Space Base Delta 1

    Airmen from the Airman Leadership School at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado participated in a field training exercise in partnership with the instructors from the U.S. Army’s Basic Leader Course, at Fort Carson, Colorado, on Nov. 13, 2025. The event placed students in a controlled but challenging environment, focused on developing proficiency in core warrior skills required for contested and deployed operations. Students trained in land navigation, use of force, 9-line medevac reporting, individual movement and tactics, and a grenade throw. For this field training exercise, students performed under stress, which improved their teamwork, capability, and mission readiness.

    Date Taken: 11.13.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 15:47
    Location: US

    TAGS

    Joint Training
    ALS
    Airman Leadership School
    Field Training Exercise
    FTX

