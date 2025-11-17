ALS at Peterson SFB launches field training exercise with U.S. Army at Fort Carson, CO

Airmen from the Airman Leadership School at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado participated in a field training exercise in partnership with the instructors from the U.S. Army’s Basic Leader Course, at Fort Carson, Colorado, on Nov. 13, 2025. The event placed students in a controlled but challenging environment, focused on developing proficiency in core warrior skills required for contested and deployed operations. Students trained in land navigation, use of force, 9-line medevac reporting, individual movement and tactics, and a grenade throw. For this field training exercise, students performed under stress, which improved their teamwork, capability, and mission readiness.
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2025 15:47
