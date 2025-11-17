Randy Urich, USACE St. Paul District chief of recreation and natural resources, talks about the role of RNR in the Orwell Dam gate inspection and maintenance.
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2025 14:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|987461
|VIRIN:
|250916-A-AB038-2285
|Filename:
|DOD_111396302
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|FERGUS FALLS, MINNESOTA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Urich talks recreation and natural resources, by Melanie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.