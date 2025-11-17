Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Smuggling Vessel Interdicted Off the Coast of Puerto Rico

    UNITED STATES

    09.28.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    Air and Marine Operations Marine Interdiction Agents from the Michael O. Maceda Marine unit use disabling fire to stop a smuggling vessel off the coast of Puerto Rico recently! 16 Dominican nationals onboard were arrested and taken into federal custody.

    Date Taken: 09.28.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 13:19
    Location: US

