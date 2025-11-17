Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Iron Heroes 2025: 1st Armored Division Tank Crews Go Head-to-Head!

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2025

    Video by Crista Mack 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers across the 1st Armored Division came together this week to test their skills, strength, and readiness during the annual Iron Heroes Competition, a demanding event designed to identify the division’s top performers across multiple war fighting specialties.

    The Iron Heroes Competition is one of the division’s premier readiness events, pushing Soldiers to excel in areas such as physical fitness, weapons proficiency, vehicle crew coordination, and tactical decision-making.

    Winners of the Iron Heroes Competition will go on to represent the 1st Armored Division at higher-level contests, showcasing the strength and professionalism of Fort Bliss Soldiers across the Army.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 12:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 987442
    VIRIN: 251118-A-PT036-5942
    PIN: 486571
    Filename: DOD_111395884
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: EL PASO, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iron Heroes 2025: 1st Armored Division Tank Crews Go Head-to-Head!, by Crista Mack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download