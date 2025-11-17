Iron Heroes 2025: 1st Armored Division Tank Crews Go Head-to-Head!

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/987442" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers across the 1st Armored Division came together this week to test their skills, strength, and readiness during the annual Iron Heroes Competition, a demanding event designed to identify the division’s top performers across multiple war fighting specialties.



The Iron Heroes Competition is one of the division’s premier readiness events, pushing Soldiers to excel in areas such as physical fitness, weapons proficiency, vehicle crew coordination, and tactical decision-making.



Winners of the Iron Heroes Competition will go on to represent the 1st Armored Division at higher-level contests, showcasing the strength and professionalism of Fort Bliss Soldiers across the Army.