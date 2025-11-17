Iron Heroes 2025: 1st Armored Division Tank Crews Go Head-to-Head!

Soldiers across the 1st Armored Division came together this week to test their skills, strength, and readiness during the annual Iron Heroes Competition, a demanding event designed to identify the division’s top performers across multiple war fighting specialties.
The Iron Heroes Competition is one of the division’s premier readiness events, pushing Soldiers to excel in areas such as physical fitness, weapons proficiency, vehicle crew coordination, and tactical decision-making.
Winners of the Iron Heroes Competition will go on to represent the 1st Armored Division at higher-level contests, showcasing the strength and professionalism of Fort Bliss Soldiers across the Army.
