    Defending the Night

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Cherish Chavez, Staff Sgt. Abigayl Salyer and Airman 1st Class Adisen Smith

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Airmen assigned to the 633d Security Forces Squadron conduct nighttime security operations at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Aug. 14, 2025. The video highlights the vigilance, readiness, and mission-essential role of security forces as they patrol, defend, and secure Air Force assets around the clock. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech Sgt. Cherish Chavez, Staff Sgt. Abigayl Salyer, and Senior Airmen Adisen Smith)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 12:21
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defending the Night, by TSgt Cherish Chavez, SSgt Abigayl Salyer and A1C Adisen Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JB Langley-Eustis
    Security Forces (SF)
    night
    Training & Combat Readiness

