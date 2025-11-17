Defending the Night

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen assigned to the 633d Security Forces Squadron conduct nighttime security operations at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Aug. 14, 2025. The video highlights the vigilance, readiness, and mission-essential role of security forces as they patrol, defend, and secure Air Force assets around the clock. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech Sgt. Cherish Chavez, Staff Sgt. Abigayl Salyer, and Senior Airmen Adisen Smith)