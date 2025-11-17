Defending the Night

Airmen assigned to the 633d Security Forces Squadron conduct nighttime security operations at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Aug. 14, 2025. The video highlights the vigilance, readiness, and mission-essential role of security forces as they patrol, defend, and secure Air Force assets around the clock. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech Sgt. Cherish Chavez, Staff Sgt. Abigayl Salyer, and Senior Airmen Adisen Smith)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2025 12:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|987433
|VIRIN:
|250814-F-VR928-3531
|Filename:
|DOD_111395785
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
