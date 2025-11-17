Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Working Dogs Dive into Water Aggression Course

    SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.19.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    The 100th Security Forces Squadron military working dogs and their K9 handlers participated in the Introduction to Water Aggression Course at RAF Mildenhall, England, Nov. 21, 2025. The training tested the MWD’s abilities to combat and defend against adversary attackers in the water. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 11:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 987409
    VIRIN: 251120-F-XJ093-1001
    Filename: DOD_111395530
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: SUFFOLK, GB

    Working Dog Handler
    Military Working Dog (MWD)

