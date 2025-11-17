Interview with a Tomb Guard

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Have you ever wondered what it takes to become a Tomb Guard?



Soldiers who volunteer for this role undergo a strict selection process and intensive training. Watch to learn more about this process and what it means to stand watch over the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.



Interested in learning more? Explore the ANC Education Program’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier module at education.arlingtoncemetery.mil/Themes/Tomb-of-the-Unknown-Soldier.



(U.S. Army Video by Daryl Vaca / Arlington National Cemetery)