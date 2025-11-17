Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interview with a Tomb Guard

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2025

    Video by Daryl Vaca 

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Have you ever wondered what it takes to become a Tomb Guard?

    Soldiers who volunteer for this role undergo a strict selection process and intensive training. Watch to learn more about this process and what it means to stand watch over the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

    Interested in learning more? Explore the ANC Education Program’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier module at education.arlingtoncemetery.mil/Themes/Tomb-of-the-Unknown-Soldier.

    (U.S. Army Video by Daryl Vaca / Arlington National Cemetery)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 09:37
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

