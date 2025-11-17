Interview with a Tomb Guard

Have you ever wondered what it takes to become a Tomb Guard?
Soldiers who volunteer for this role undergo a strict selection process and intensive training. Watch to learn more about this process and what it means to stand watch over the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Interested in learning more? Explore the ANC Education Program’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier module at education.arlingtoncemetery.mil/Themes/Tomb-of-the-Unknown-Soldier.
(U.S. Army Video by Daryl Vaca / Arlington National Cemetery)
