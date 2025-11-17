The Meaning of the Changing of the Guard Final

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/987395" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Did you know that each element of the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier has meaning?



Watch the latest installment in the ANC Education Program’s video series on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to learn more about this sacred tradition.



YouTube Caption:

Did you know that each element of the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier has meaning?



Watch to learn more about this sacred tradition.



(U.S. Army Video by Daryl Vaca / Arlington National Cemetery)