    The Meaning of the Changing of the Guard Final

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2025

    Video by Daryl Vaca 

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Did you know that each element of the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier has meaning?

    Watch the latest installment in the ANC Education Program’s video series on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to learn more about this sacred tradition.

    YouTube Caption:
    Did you know that each element of the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier has meaning?

    Watch to learn more about this sacred tradition.

    (U.S. Army Video by Daryl Vaca / Arlington National Cemetery)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 09:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 987395
    VIRIN: 251109-A-YL265-5793
    Filename: DOD_111395227
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
    Changing of the Guard

