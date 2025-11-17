Did you know that each element of the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier has meaning?
Watch the latest installment in the ANC Education Program’s video series on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to learn more about this sacred tradition.
YouTube Caption:
Did you know that each element of the Changing of the Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier has meaning?
Watch to learn more about this sacred tradition.
(U.S. Army Video by Daryl Vaca / Arlington National Cemetery)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2025 09:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|987395
|VIRIN:
|251109-A-YL265-5793
|Filename:
|DOD_111395227
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Meaning of the Changing of the Guard Final, by Daryl Vaca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.