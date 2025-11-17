Military Working Dogs Dive into Water Aggression Course

The 100th Security Forces Squadron military working dogs and their K9 handlers participated in the Introduction to Water Aggression Course at RAF Mildenhall, England, Nov. 21, 2025. The training tested the MWD’s abilities to combat and defend against adversary attackers in the water. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2025 09:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|987378
|VIRIN:
|251120-F-XJ093-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111395163
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
