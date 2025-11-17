Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35’s receive hot pit refueling at Ramstein AB for first time B-Roll

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    11.13.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Harima 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 435th Contingency Response Group, 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron and 52nd LRS conduct hot-refueling operations of three F-35A Lightning II aircraft from the 48th Fighter Wing at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 14, 2025. The operation marked the first time the capability was performed at Ramstein AB. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Harima)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 09:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 987372
    VIRIN: 251114-F-YU145-1001
    Filename: DOD_111395035
    Length: 00:05:16
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    TAGS

    52nd LRS
    Lakenheath
    48th Fighter Wing
    435th CRG
    Hot pit refueling
    Ramstein AB

