Airmen assigned to the 435th Contingency Response Group, 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron and 52nd LRS conduct hot-refueling operations of three F-35A Lightning II aircraft from the 48th Fighter Wing at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 14, 2025. The operation marked the first time the capability was performed at Ramstein AB. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rebecca Harima)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2025 09:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|987372
|VIRIN:
|251114-F-YU145-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111395035
|Length:
|00:05:16
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, F-35’s receive hot pit refueling at Ramstein AB for first time B-Roll, by A1C Rebecca Harima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
