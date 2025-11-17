Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NJROTC Legion of Valor Bronze Cross Presentation

    ITALY

    11.12.2025

    Video by Seaman Anthony Garro 

    AFN Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Nov. 13, 2025) Naval Air Station Sigonella Commanding Officer Capt. Daniel Martins presented the Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) Legion of Valor Bronze Cross Award to NJROTC Cadet Nicholas Vail. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Garro)

    Date Taken: 11.12.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 05:46
    Location: IT

