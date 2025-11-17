NJROTC Legion of Valor Bronze Cross Presentation

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Nov. 13, 2025) Naval Air Station Sigonella Commanding Officer Capt. Daniel Martins presented the Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (NJROTC) Legion of Valor Bronze Cross Award to NJROTC Cadet Nicholas Vail. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Garro)
