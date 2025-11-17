Sembach Bench Press Competition - B-Roll

U.S. Service members and Department of War civilians participated in a bench press competition at Sembach Kaserne, Germany on November 14, 2025. The event, hosted by the Sembach Fitness Center, promoted strength, resiliency and operational readiness.
(U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Novah Nzeyimana)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2025 05:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|987345
|VIRIN:
|251114-F-NA463-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111394831
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
