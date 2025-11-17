Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sembach Bench Press Competition - B-Roll

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    11.13.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Novah Nzeyimana 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. Service members and Department of War civilians participated in a bench press competition at Sembach Kaserne, Germany on November 14, 2025. The event, hosted by the Sembach Fitness Center, promoted strength, resiliency and operational readiness.

    (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Novah Nzeyimana)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 05:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    TAGS

    Europe
    EUCOM
    Sembach Kaserne
    AFNE
    bench press competition

