The 435th Communications Operations Group and 1st Combat Communications Squadron hosted exercise Heavy Rain 2025, a training event designed to prepare U.S. Air Force, sister services, and Allied forces communication specialists for operating in challenging and contested environments in Landstuhl, Germany. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Marino)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2025 07:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|987344
|VIRIN:
|251119-F-KA816-1329
|Filename:
|DOD_111394823
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-ROLL: Exercise Heavy Rain 25, by A1C Olivia Marino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.