    173rd Airborne Brigade Honors Fallen West Point Graduates in Army–Navy Spirit Video

    VICENZA, ITALY

    11.06.2025

    Video by Sgt. C Jay Spence 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade produced an Army–Navy spirit video honoring West Point graduates who were killed in action while serving with the Brigade. The tribute highlights the legacy of 1st Lt. Ronald L. Zinn, 1st Lt. Donald R. Judd, 1st Lt. Derek S. Hines, and 1st Lt. Stephen “Chase” Prasnicki—Sky Soldiers whose courage and sacrifice continue to inspire the brigade’s service and spirit.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to U.S. European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade regularly trains alongside NATO allies and partners to strengthen readiness and interoperability.

    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. C Jay Spence)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 04:17
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 987341
    VIRIN: 251107-A-HX851-8858
    Filename: DOD_111394768
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: VICENZA, IT

