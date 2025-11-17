173rd Airborne Brigade Honors Fallen West Point Graduates in Army–Navy Spirit Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade produced an Army–Navy spirit video honoring West Point graduates who were killed in action while serving with the Brigade. The tribute highlights the legacy of 1st Lt. Ronald L. Zinn, 1st Lt. Donald R. Judd, 1st Lt. Derek S. Hines, and 1st Lt. Stephen “Chase” Prasnicki—Sky Soldiers whose courage and sacrifice continue to inspire the brigade’s service and spirit.



The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to U.S. European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade regularly trains alongside NATO allies and partners to strengthen readiness and interoperability.



(U.S. Army video by Sgt. C Jay Spence)