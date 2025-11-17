The 39th Maintenance Squadron and 728 Air Mobility Squadron maintainers conducted a crashed, damaged, disabled aircraft recovery bag lift training on October 30, 2025. It served as the annual training requirement for members and fulfilled the crash recovery team chiefs 3-year lift obligation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)
|10.29.2025
|11.21.2025 06:26
|Package
|987339
|251119-F-EX065-1003
|DOD_111394739
|00:00:30
|TR
|1
|1
This work, Crashed Damaged/Disabled Aircraft Recovery Training- TV Spot AFN Incirlik, by SrA Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS
