    Crashed Damaged/Disabled Aircraft Recovery Training- TV Spot AFN Incirlik

    TURKEY

    10.29.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro 

    AFN Incirlik

    The 39th Maintenance Squadron and 728 Air Mobility Squadron maintainers conducted a crashed, damaged, disabled aircraft recovery bag lift training on October 30, 2025. It served as the annual training requirement for members and fulfilled the crash recovery team chiefs 3-year lift obligation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)

    Date Taken: 10.29.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 06:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 987339
    VIRIN: 251119-F-EX065-1003
    Filename: DOD_111394739
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: TR

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Crashed Damaged/Disabled Aircraft Recovery Training- TV Spot AFN Incirlik, by SrA Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

