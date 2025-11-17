Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    35FW ASHER exercise

    AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.15.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate 

    AFN Misawa

    The 35th Fighter Wing held an active shooter hostile event response exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan. During the scenario, an assailant attempted to attack their command leadership with a weapon. This tested the wing's ability to respond to a potential event. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 00:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 987333
    VIRIN: 250616-F-PV484-8892
    Filename: DOD_111394501
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: AOMORI, JP

    exercise
    Misawa Air Base

