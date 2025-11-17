The 35th Fighter Wing held an active shooter hostile event response exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan. During the scenario, an assailant attempted to attack their command leadership with a weapon. This tested the wing's ability to respond to a potential event. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2025 00:35
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|987333
|VIRIN:
|250616-F-PV484-8892
|Filename:
|DOD_111394501
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 35FW ASHER exercise, by SSgt Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.