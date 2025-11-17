35FW ASHER exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 35th Fighter Wing held an active shooter hostile event response exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan. During the scenario, an assailant attempted to attack their command leadership with a weapon. This tested the wing's ability to respond to a potential event. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)