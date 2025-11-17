Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    353rd Special Operations Wing: REFORPAC

    AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.22.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate 

    AFN Misawa

    The 353rd Special Operations Wing participates in exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025, July 15, 2025. REFORPAC is the largest-ever Air Force contingency response exercise in the Pacific and is a significant demonstration of multilateral cooperation. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2025
    Date Posted: 11.21.2025 00:35
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 987332
    VIRIN: 250723-F-PV484-5466
    Filename: DOD_111394475
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: AOMORI, JP

    353 SOW
    REFORPAC 2025
    exercise
    Misawa Air Base

