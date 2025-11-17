U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Daniel Kopecky talks about the importance of Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) on Misawa Air Base, JA, June 17, 2025. The video was used to direct members to AFN Misawa's Facebook page to watch the complete video. (U.S. Navy video edited by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2025 23:54
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|987329
|VIRIN:
|250617-N-WF663-5795
|Filename:
|DOD_111394456
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 250617-MIS-FULL-TCCC, by PO2 Stephanie Contreras and SN Jason De Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.