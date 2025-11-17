250617-MIS-FULL-TCCC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Daniel Kopecky talks about the importance of Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) on Misawa Air Base, JA, June 17, 2025. The video was used to direct members to AFN Misawa's Facebook page to watch the complete video. (U.S. Navy video edited by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras)