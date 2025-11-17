Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Participate In COMREL for CARAT Brunei 2025

    BRUNEI

    11.04.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anthony Robledo 

    AFN Yokosuka

    251105-N-HE057-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (November 05, 2025) — Sailors Participate In COMREL for CARAT Brunei 2025. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Rodriguez)

    This work, Sailors Participate In COMREL for CARAT Brunei 2025, by PO2 Anthony Robledo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

