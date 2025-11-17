Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th Air Force tests new Super Squadron concept at Osan Air Base

    SOUTH KOREA

    11.18.2025

    Video by Hana Pong 

    AFN Humphreys

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Griffin Line, 35th Fighter Squadron F-16 pilot, talks about Super Squadron test conducted at Osan Air Base, South Korea, Nov. 19, 2025.
    The goal is to evaluate whether grouping F-16 aircraft and personnel into a Super Squadron can improve mission launch speed, enhance training and readiness, and reduce manpower and logistical demands. The movement of personnel and aircraft is designed to maximize combat effectiveness, supporting an Air Force wide effort to streamline essential resources and operations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 23:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 987323
    VIRIN: 251119-O-ZW031-1001
    Filename: DOD_111394378
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

