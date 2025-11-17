7th Air Force tests new Super Squadron concept at Osan Air Base

U.S. Air Force Capt. Griffin Line, 35th Fighter Squadron F-16 pilot, talks about Super Squadron test conducted at Osan Air Base, South Korea, Nov. 19, 2025.
The goal is to evaluate whether grouping F-16 aircraft and personnel into a Super Squadron can improve mission launch speed, enhance training and readiness, and reduce manpower and logistical demands. The movement of personnel and aircraft is designed to maximize combat effectiveness, supporting an Air Force wide effort to streamline essential resources and operations.
