7th Air Force tests new Super Squadron concept at Osan Air Base

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/987323" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Capt. Griffin Line, 35th Fighter Squadron F-16 pilot, talks about Super Squadron test conducted at Osan Air Base, South Korea, Nov. 19, 2025.

The goal is to evaluate whether grouping F-16 aircraft and personnel into a Super Squadron can improve mission launch speed, enhance training and readiness, and reduce manpower and logistical demands. The movement of personnel and aircraft is designed to maximize combat effectiveness, supporting an Air Force wide effort to streamline essential resources and operations.