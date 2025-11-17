250916-PACUP-STAIR CLIMB

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Misawa Air Base, JA held the annual 9-11 Memorial Stair Climb event on Sept. 11, 2025. U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Pierson Baker explains the importance of the event and how the community came together in memory of fallen first responders. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras)