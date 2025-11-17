Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    250916-PACUP-STAIR CLIMB

    JAPAN

    09.10.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras 

    AFN Misawa

    Misawa Air Base, JA held the annual 9-11 Memorial Stair Climb event on Sept. 11, 2025. U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Pierson Baker explains the importance of the event and how the community came together in memory of fallen first responders. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 22:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 987308
    VIRIN: 250911-N-WF663-4335
    Filename: DOD_111394343
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

