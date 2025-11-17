Misawa Air Base, JA held the annual 9-11 Memorial Stair Climb event on Sept. 11, 2025. U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Pierson Baker explains the importance of the event and how the community came together in memory of fallen first responders. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2025 22:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|987308
|VIRIN:
|250911-N-WF663-4335
|Filename:
|DOD_111394343
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 250916-PACUP-STAIR CLIMB, by PO2 Stephanie Contreras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
