Misawa Air Base hosts a chief pinning ceremony on Misawa Air Base, JA Sept. 16, 2025. Newly pinned chief Cameron Lugar and Connor Macklin share their viewpoints as a new chief. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2025 22:53
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|987307
|VIRIN:
|250915-N-WF663-4989
|Filename:
|DOD_111394336
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 250915-MIS-PACUP-Chief Pinning Ceremony, by PO2 Stephanie Contreras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
