    250915-MIS-PACUP-Chief Pinning Ceremony

    JAPAN

    09.14.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras 

    AFN Misawa

    Misawa Air Base hosts a chief pinning ceremony on Misawa Air Base, JA Sept. 16, 2025. Newly pinned chief Cameron Lugar and Connor Macklin share their viewpoints as a new chief. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stephanie Contreras)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 22:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 987307
    VIRIN: 250915-N-WF663-4989
    Filename: DOD_111394336
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 250915-MIS-PACUP-Chief Pinning Ceremony, by PO2 Stephanie Contreras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

