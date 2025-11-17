U.S Marines and Sailors with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (HHS), Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force members with Fleet Air Wing 31, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members with 13th Brigade, Middle Army, participate in Active Shield 26 at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 28, 2025. Active Shield is an annual bilateral exercise hosted by MCAS Iwakuni that strengthens interoperability between U.S. and Japanese forces and enhances the defense capability of INDOPACCOM. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brian Long)
