Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    357th FGS conducts phase 2 maintenance on an A-10 Thunderbolt II

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 357th Fighter Generation Squadron perform phase 2 maintenance tasks on an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, October 20-29, 2025. Phase maintenance is a routinely scheduled aircraft maintenance process, including over 13 flights and 500 maintenance tasks to ensure operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 18:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 987287
    VIRIN: 251020-F-BG083-1001
    Filename: DOD_111393865
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 357th FGS conducts phase 2 maintenance on an A-10 Thunderbolt II, by SSgt Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Davis-Monthan AFB
    A-10 C Thunderbolt II

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download