U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 357th Fighter Generation Squadron perform phase 2 maintenance tasks on an A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, October 20-29, 2025. Phase maintenance is a routinely scheduled aircraft maintenance process, including over 13 flights and 500 maintenance tasks to ensure operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2025 18:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|987287
|VIRIN:
|251020-F-BG083-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111393865
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 357th FGS conducts phase 2 maintenance on an A-10 Thunderbolt II, by SSgt Kahdija Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
