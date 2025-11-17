31st Marine Expeditionary Unit strengthens force projection and combat readines

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct live-fire training at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Sept. 26-Oct. 15, 2025. The Marines conducted this training to maintain operational readiness, tactical proficiency, and enhance lethality while operating within the first island chain. This video is comprised of footage captured during a long-range helicopter insertion and ground combat training, which highlights the strategic deployment and effective demonstration of force projection capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Giovanni Navarrette)



This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed assets from Adobe Stock: Movie Trailer (full version) performed by Stanislav Barantsov/stock.adobe.com