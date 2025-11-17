Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit strengthens force projection and combat readines

    CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    10.17.2025

    Video by Cpl. Giovanni Navarrette 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct live-fire training at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Sept. 26-Oct. 15, 2025. The Marines conducted this training to maintain operational readiness, tactical proficiency, and enhance lethality while operating within the first island chain. This video is comprised of footage captured during a long-range helicopter insertion and ground combat training, which highlights the strategic deployment and effective demonstration of force projection capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Giovanni Navarrette)

    This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed assets from Adobe Stock: Movie Trailer (full version) performed by Stanislav Barantsov/stock.adobe.com

    Date Taken: 10.17.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 23:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 987285
    VIRIN: 251120-M-DY477-1001
    Filename: DOD_111393813
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit strengthens force projection and combat readines, by Cpl Giovanni Navarrette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fuji
    IIIMEF
    Aerial Assault
    combat
    Training & Combat Readiness
    31st MEU

