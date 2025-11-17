U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct live-fire training at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Sept. 26-Oct. 15, 2025. The Marines conducted this training to maintain operational readiness, tactical proficiency, and enhance lethality while operating within the first island chain. This video is comprised of footage captured during a long-range helicopter insertion and ground combat training, which highlights the strategic deployment and effective demonstration of force projection capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Giovanni Navarrette)
This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed assets from Adobe Stock: Movie Trailer (full version) performed by Stanislav Barantsov/stock.adobe.com
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2025 23:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|987285
|VIRIN:
|251120-M-DY477-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111393813
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit strengthens force projection and combat readines, by Cpl Giovanni Navarrette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.