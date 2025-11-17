B-Roll: Marines with 3rd Bn., 7th Marines patrol during Range 400

U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, patrol during Range 400 at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Oct. 26, 2025. Range 400 is a dynamic live-fire range that allows companies to rehearse tactics and procedures for attacking fortified areas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Earik Barton)
|10.26.2025
|11.20.2025 19:06
|B-Roll
|987271
|251026-M-HW569-2001
|DOD_111393429
|00:02:31
|MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
|1
|1
