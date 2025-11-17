Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: Marines with 3rd Bn., 7th Marines patrol during Range 400

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2025

    Video by Cpl. Earik Barton 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, patrol during Range 400 at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, Oct. 26, 2025. Range 400 is a dynamic live-fire range that allows companies to rehearse tactics and procedures for attacking fortified areas. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Earik Barton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 19:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 987271
    VIRIN: 251026-M-HW569-2001
    Filename: DOD_111393429
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Marines with 3rd Bn., 7th Marines patrol during Range 400, by Cpl Earik Barton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    29 Palms;
    1st Marine Division
    1st ceb
    Range 400
    29 palms. training
    USMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download