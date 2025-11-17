153d Civil Engineering Basic Expeditionary Airfield Resources

Civil engineers from the 153rd Airlift Wing conducted field training at Camp Guernsey, Wyoming, Sept. 12–15, 2025, to strengthen combat support skills and prepare for deployed operations. During the exercise, Airmen set up a Basic Expeditionary Airfield Resources (BEAR) base and trained in logistics coordination, convoy operations, and equipment setup under realistic field conditions. 1st Lt. Nathan Brown, deputy commander of the 153rd Civil Engineering Squadron, said the training mirrors what engineers would be expected to do in a deployed environment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Zach Herold)
