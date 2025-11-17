Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    153d Civil Engineering Basic Expeditionary Airfield Resources

    CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Zachary Herold 

    153rd Airlift Wing

    Civil engineers from the 153rd Airlift Wing conducted field training at Camp Guernsey, Wyoming, Sept. 12–15, 2025, to strengthen combat support skills and prepare for deployed operations. During the exercise, Airmen set up a Basic Expeditionary Airfield Resources (BEAR) base and trained in logistics coordination, convoy operations, and equipment setup under realistic field conditions. 1st Lt. Nathan Brown, deputy commander of the 153rd Civil Engineering Squadron, said the training mirrors what engineers would be expected to do in a deployed environment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Zach Herold)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 15:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 987265
    VIRIN: 250912-F-F3907-5399
    Filename: DOD_111393282
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: CHEYENNE, WYOMING, US

