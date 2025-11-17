Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Behind the Bite: Inside the Defense Logistics Agency's Global Food Supply Chain (emblem open caption)

    UNITED STATES

    11.20.2025

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    505918-A
    From base kitchens to forward-operating locations, the Defense Logistics Agency's Troop Support Subsistence team ensures troops get the meals they need to stay ready. Our global network delivers the taste of home wherever duty calls. Go “Behind the Bite” and see how DLA Subsistence powers the mission with every meal. From field to fork, we fuel the force—anytime, anywhere. For more information visit: https://www.dla.mil/Troop-Support/Subsistence/

    Date Taken: 11.20.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 14:29
    Location: US

    This work, Behind the Bite: Inside the Defense Logistics Agency's Global Food Supply Chain (emblem open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

