    Bronze Bruse

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2025

    Video by Spc. kyle chacon 

    1st Special Forces Command (Airborne)

    The Special Warfare Memorial Statue known as “bronze bruce” ,located at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, represents a Special Forces NCO. Bruce is a continuous reminder of the excellence and professionalism that 1st Special Forces Command (Airborne) bring to the fighting force of the U.S. Army. The statue was created in 1968 by sculptor Donald De Lue and was the first Vietnam memorial in the United States. The soldier wears the rank of Sergeant First Class and is dressed in the jungle fatigues worn in Vietnam war. Under one of his feet he is crushing a snake that is symbolic of tyranny in the world. In his right hand He carries an M16 rifle and in his left hand is offering a gentle hand of friendship to the unseen oppressed of the world.

    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

