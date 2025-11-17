Faces of DLA: Greta Collier, Sr., Nurse Consultant, DLA Troop Support Medical (open caption)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Meet Greta Collier — Nurse Consultant with the DLA Troop Support Medical Team at Fort Detrick, Maryland. A retired Army nurse with decades of experience, Greta continues her mission of care by supporting the warfighter through DLA. Her dedication, expertise, and heart make her one of the many shining stars across the agency.