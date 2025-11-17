Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Faces of DLA: Greta Collier, Sr., Nurse Consultant, DLA Troop Support Medical

    11.20.2025

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Meet Greta Collier — Nurse Consultant with the DLA Troop Support Medical Team at Fort Detrick, Maryland. A retired Army nurse with decades of experience, Greta continues her mission of care by supporting the warfighter through DLA. Her dedication, expertise, and heart make her one of the many shining stars across the agency.

    Date Taken: 11.20.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 12:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: US

