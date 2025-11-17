Above, Below & Beyond: Innovating Naval Science and NRL

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Discover how the Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) drives innovation and scientific excellence in support of the modern U.S. Navy. Featured in the Navy's 250th anniversary video, this 90-second segment highlights NRL's pivotal role in advancing cutting-edge technologies that empower the fleet to operate above, below, and beyond the seas.



From groundbreaking research to real-world applications, NRL continues to shape the future of naval operations, ensuring the Navy remains at the forefront of global defense and technological superiority.



Learn more about how NRL's commitment to science and innovation strengthens the Navy's mission today and for generations to come.



