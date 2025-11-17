Above, Below & Beyond: Innovating Naval Science and NRL

Discover how the Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) drives innovation and scientific excellence in support of the modern U.S. Navy. Featured in the Navy's 250th anniversary video, this 90-second segment highlights NRL's pivotal role in advancing cutting-edge technologies that empower the fleet to operate above, below, and beyond the seas.
From groundbreaking research to real-world applications, NRL continues to shape the future of naval operations, ensuring the Navy remains at the forefront of global defense and technological superiority.
Learn more about how NRL's commitment to science and innovation strengthens the Navy's mission today and for generations to come.
#USNRL #navy250 #NavalResearch #Innovation #ModernNavy #NavalTechnology @USNavy and @WhiteHouse
