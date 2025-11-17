Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Above, Below & Beyond: Innovating Naval Science and NRL

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2025

    Video by U.S. Naval Research Laboratory and Jonathan M Sunderman

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

    Discover how the Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) drives innovation and scientific excellence in support of the modern U.S. Navy. Featured in the Navy's 250th anniversary video, this 90-second segment highlights NRL's pivotal role in advancing cutting-edge technologies that empower the fleet to operate above, below, and beyond the seas.

    From groundbreaking research to real-world applications, NRL continues to shape the future of naval operations, ensuring the Navy remains at the forefront of global defense and technological superiority.

    Learn more about how NRL's commitment to science and innovation strengthens the Navy's mission today and for generations to come.

    #USNRL #navy250 #NavalResearch #Innovation #ModernNavy #NavalTechnology @USNavy and @WhiteHouse

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 13:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 987218
    VIRIN: 251120-N-XO204-1327
    Filename: DOD_111392137
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Above, Below & Beyond: Innovating Naval Science and NRL, by U.S. Naval Research Laboratory and Jonathan M Sunderman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    White House
    Naval Research
    innovation
    Technolgoy
    Navy 250
    US Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download