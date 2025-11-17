Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    War Veterans Meet a Medal of Honor Recipient (B-Roll)

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2025

    Video by Ensign Chazz Kibler 

    Maryland National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Korean and Vietnam War veterans and guardians with Honor Flight Arizona visit the Maryland National Guard's headquarters at the Fifth Regiment Armory in Baltimore to meet U.S. Army retired Col. Paris Davis, a Medal of Honor recipient, on Nov. 6, 2025. HFA is a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing veterans to Washington to visit the memorials to the wars in which they served. (Video by Chazz Kibler)

    Location: MARYLAND, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, War Veterans Meet a Medal of Honor Recipient (B-Roll), by ENS Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Honor Flight
    Maryland Museum of Military History
    Medal of Honor

