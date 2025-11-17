Showcase of c-UAS System in Nowa Deba Training Area, Poland

U.S. Army soldiers assigned to 52d Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 10th Army Air and Missile Command, and Polish soldiers, operate a counter-UAS system during a showcase of the system Nowa Deba Training Area, Poland, Nov. 18, 2025. The showcase had the purpose of demonstrating the system's capabilities, and the skills learned in the “train the trainer” course hosted by Polish soldiers (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Luis Garcia).
