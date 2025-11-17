Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Showcase of c-UAS System in Nowa Deba Training Area, Poland

    POLAND

    11.17.2025

    Video by Sgt. Luis Garcia 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to 52d Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 10th Army Air and Missile Command, and Polish soldiers, operate a counter-UAS system during a showcase of the system Nowa Deba Training Area, Poland, Nov. 18, 2025. The showcase had the purpose of demonstrating the system's capabilities, and the skills learned in the “train the trainer” course hosted by Polish soldiers (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Luis Garcia).

    Date Taken: 11.17.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 11:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 987214
    VIRIN: 251118-A-XM747-4328
    Filename: DOD_111392073
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: PL

    This work, Showcase of c-UAS System in Nowa Deba Training Area, Poland, by SGT Luis Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TiC; EFDL; EasternSentry; StrongerTogether; 10thAAMDC; NATO

