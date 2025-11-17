Showcase of c-UAS System in Nowa Deba Training Area, Poland

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





U.S. Army soldiers assigned to 52d Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 10th Army Air and Missile Command, and Polish soldiers, operate a counter-UAS system during a showcase of the system Nowa Deba Training Area, Poland, Nov. 18, 2025. The showcase had the purpose of demonstrating the system's capabilities, and the skills learned in the “train the trainer” course hosted by Polish soldiers (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Luis Garcia).