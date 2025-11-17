U.S. Army soldiers with the 3rd Infantry Division compete in Marne Hero Days, marking the division’s birthday in Boleslawiec, Poland, on Nov. 20, 2025. The event honors the division’s 108-year legacy of toughness and fitness that prepares soldiers for any mission. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jude Vogel)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2025 11:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|987195
|VIRIN:
|251120-A-UY468-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111391748
|Length:
|00:03:28
|Location:
|BOLESLAWIEC, PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marne Hero Days 2025, by SPC Jude Vogel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
