Marne Hero Days 2025

U.S. Army soldiers with the 3rd Infantry Division compete in Marne Hero Days, marking the division’s birthday in Boleslawiec, Poland, on Nov. 20, 2025. The event honors the division’s 108-year legacy of toughness and fitness that prepares soldiers for any mission. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jude Vogel)