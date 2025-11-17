Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marne Hero Days 2025

    BOLESLAWIEC, POLAND

    11.19.2025

    Video by Spc. Jude Vogel 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army soldiers with the 3rd Infantry Division compete in Marne Hero Days, marking the division’s birthday in Boleslawiec, Poland, on Nov. 20, 2025. The event honors the division’s 108-year legacy of toughness and fitness that prepares soldiers for any mission. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jude Vogel)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 11:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 987195
    VIRIN: 251120-A-UY468-1001
    Filename: DOD_111391748
    Length: 00:03:28
    Location: BOLESLAWIEC, PL

