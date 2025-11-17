Protecting Buffalo Harbor: Breakwater Repairs Underway

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is repairing the Buffalo South Breakwater, a crucial structure for navigation in Buffalo Harbor, which was severely damaged by winter weather in 2022 and 2023, Buffalo, N.Y., Nov. 10, 2025. This repair work is vital for ensuring safe harbor access for commercial ships, while also protecting recreational sites like Buffalo Harbor State Park and Gallagher Beach from the harsh waves and weather of the Great Lakes (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt).
