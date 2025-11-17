Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    C-UAS T3 course

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POLAND

    11.16.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Kohrs and Sgt. Luis Garcia

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    B-roll was created to show the recovery of the drone and the reset of the launcher during the Counter-Unmanned Aerial System train-the-trainer course near Lipa Poland, 04-17 Nov. 2025. As the battlefield evolves, we are leveraging U.S. experience and NATO authorities to solve problems for the Alliance. The training occurring at Lipa shows how Allies like Poland and Romania are rapidly procuring and employing systems that are battle-tested in Ukraine to strengthen the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line. This is the EFDL in action. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Kohrs, Sgt. Luis Garcia) (Names and faces are blurred for security reasons.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 08:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 987180
    VIRIN: 251117-A-NH920-1003
    PIN: 25111703
    Filename: DOD_111391556
    Length: 00:10:06
    Location: PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-UAS T3 course, by SFC Jacob Kohrs and SGT Luis Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TiC
    10thAAMDC
    StrongerTogether
    C-UAS
    EFDL
    EasternSentry

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download