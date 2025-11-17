C-UAS T3 course

B-roll was created to show the recovery of the drone and the reset of the launcher during the Counter-Unmanned Aerial System train-the-trainer course near Lipa Poland, 04-17 Nov. 2025. As the battlefield evolves, we are leveraging U.S. experience and NATO authorities to solve problems for the Alliance. The training occurring at Lipa shows how Allies like Poland and Romania are rapidly procuring and employing systems that are battle-tested in Ukraine to strengthen the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line. This is the EFDL in action. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Jacob Kohrs, Sgt. Luis Garcia) (Names and faces are blurred for security reasons.)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2025 08:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|987180
|VIRIN:
|251117-A-NH920-1003
|PIN:
|25111703
|Filename:
|DOD_111391556
|Length:
|00:10:06
|Location:
|PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
