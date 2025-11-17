U.S. Airmen in the air crew flight equipment career field conduct chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear response procedures in response to an aircraft mass casualty response during Toxic Trip 25 exercise at Ørland Air Station, Norway, Aug. 24, 2025. During this scenario, NATO partners responded to an unexploded ordnance, buried along with harmful chemical agents requiring CBRN and EOD personnel to work through the response process. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2025 06:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|987172
|VIRIN:
|250924-F-TO537-1399
|Filename:
|DOD_111391517
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Location:
|ORLAND, NO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Toxic Trip 25-AFE Flightline Recovery B-Roll, by SrA Renan Arredondo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.