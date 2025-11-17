Toxic Trip 25-AFE Nighttime B-Roll

U.S. Airmen in the air crew flight equipment career field conduct chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear response procedures for an aircraft mass casualty event during Toxic Trip 25 exercise at Ørland Air Station, Norway, Aug. 24, 2025. By training with CBRN threats, the U.S. Air Force and other partnering nations showcased and implemented defensive skills to provide a decisive and capable response when in contested real-world environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2025 06:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|987171
|VIRIN:
|250924-F-TO537-1341
|Filename:
|DOD_111391515
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|ORLAND, NO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
