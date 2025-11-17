Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Toxic Trip 25-A1C Corcoran social media reel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ORLAND, NORWAY

    09.25.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Issac Corcoran, 48th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance technician, speaks about his experience and the role of explosive ordnance disposal during Toxic Trip 25 exercise at Ørland Air Station, Norway, Aug. 25, 2025. During TT25, EOD technicians dealt with improvised scenarios and utilized inert improvised explosive devices to locate, render safe, and dispose, ensuring safety of personnel, equipment and facilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 04:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 987163
    VIRIN: 250926-F-TO537-1001
    Filename: DOD_111391362
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: ORLAND, NO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download