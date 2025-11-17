Toxic Trip 25-A1C Corcoran social media reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/987163" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Issac Corcoran, 48th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance technician, speaks about his experience and the role of explosive ordnance disposal during Toxic Trip 25 exercise at Ørland Air Station, Norway, Aug. 25, 2025. During TT25, EOD technicians dealt with improvised scenarios and utilized inert improvised explosive devices to locate, render safe, and dispose, ensuring safety of personnel, equipment and facilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)