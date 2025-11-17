Toxic Trip 25-EOD Nighttime Ops B-Roll

U.S. Airmen conduct explosive ordnance disposal procedures, in response to a chemical threat scenario, during Toxic Trip 25 exercise at Ørland Air Station, Norway, Aug. 24, 2025. U.S. and foreign military partners utilized a local farmhouse and property to conduct their simulated scenario for EOD personnel, in part through Royal Norwegian Air Force partnership. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)
