    Toxic Trip 25-EOD Nighttime Ops B-Roll

    ORLAND, NORWAY

    09.23.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen conduct explosive ordnance disposal procedures, in response to a chemical threat scenario, during Toxic Trip 25 exercise at Ørland Air Station, Norway, Aug. 24, 2025. U.S. and foreign military partners utilized a local farmhouse and property to conduct their simulated scenario for EOD personnel, in part through Royal Norwegian Air Force partnership. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 04:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 987161
    VIRIN: 250924-F-TO537-1342
    Filename: DOD_111391356
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: ORLAND, NO

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, Toxic Trip 25-EOD Nighttime Ops B-Roll, by SrA Renan Arredondo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CBRN
    partnerships
    AFE
    force integration
    EOD
    USAFE

