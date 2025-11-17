Toxic Trip 25-EM Decontamination B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. and Spanish Air and Space Force airmen conduct a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear scenario involving proper decontamination procedures following an emergency response during Toxic Trip 25 exercise at Ørland Air Station, Norway, Aug. 22, 2025. U.S. Airmen were required to enter a decontamination tent operated by Spanish service members who processed personnel to ensure the detection of harmful chemical agents directly after CBRN response actions. By training with CBRN threats, the U.S. Air Force and other partnering nations showcased and implemented defensive skills to provide a decisive and capable response in contested real-world environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)