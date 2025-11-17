Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Toxic Trip 25-EM Decontamination B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ORLAND, NORWAY

    09.21.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. and Spanish Air and Space Force airmen conduct a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear scenario involving proper decontamination procedures following an emergency response during Toxic Trip 25 exercise at Ørland Air Station, Norway, Aug. 22, 2025. U.S. Airmen were required to enter a decontamination tent operated by Spanish service members who processed personnel to ensure the detection of harmful chemical agents directly after CBRN response actions. By training with CBRN threats, the U.S. Air Force and other partnering nations showcased and implemented defensive skills to provide a decisive and capable response in contested real-world environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 04:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 987159
    VIRIN: 250922-F-TO537-1285
    Filename: DOD_111391342
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: ORLAND, NO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Toxic Trip 25-EM Decontamination B-Roll, by SrA Renan Arredondo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE, Partnerships, Force Integration, CBRN, AFE, EOD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download