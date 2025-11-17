U.S. and Spanish Air and Space Force airmen conduct a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear scenario involving proper decontamination procedures following an emergency response during Toxic Trip 25 exercise at Ørland Air Station, Norway, Aug. 22, 2025. U.S. Airmen were required to enter a decontamination tent operated by Spanish service members who processed personnel to ensure the detection of harmful chemical agents directly after CBRN response actions. By training with CBRN threats, the U.S. Air Force and other partnering nations showcased and implemented defensive skills to provide a decisive and capable response in contested real-world environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2025 04:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|987159
|VIRIN:
|250922-F-TO537-1285
|Filename:
|DOD_111391342
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|ORLAND, NO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Toxic Trip 25-EM Decontamination B-Roll, by SrA Renan Arredondo, identified by DVIDS
