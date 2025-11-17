U.S. and Norwegian Royal Air Force airmen, conduct a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear scenario involving unexploded ordnance, followed by an aircraft mass casualty response during Toxic Trip 25 exercise at Ørland Air Station, Norway, Aug. 22, 2025. During this scenario, NATO partners responded to a UXO, requiring CBRN and EOD personnel to work through the response process. By training with CBRN threats, the U.S. Air Force and other partnering nations showcased and implemented defensive skills to provide a decisive and capable response in contested real-world environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2025 03:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|987157
|VIRIN:
|250922-F-TO537-1284
|Filename:
|DOD_111391333
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|ORLAND, NO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Toxic Trip 25-EM Airfield Recovery B-Roll, by SrA Renan Arredondo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.