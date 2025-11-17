Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Toxic Trip 25-Demo Day B-Roll

    ORLAND, NORWAY

    09.19.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    The Norwegian Royal Air Force and NATO Joint Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defence Capability Development Group / Training and Exercise Panel, held an opening ceremony and team demonstration event during Toxic Trip 25 at Ørland Air Station, Norway, Aug. 21, 2025. Various nations in attendance demonstrated their capabilities and resources in chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense, explosive ordinance disposal, and air crew flight equipment operations. This exercise displayed the operational assets of multinational armed forces, enhancing defense and offensive strategies among allies and international partner nations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 03:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 987156
    VIRIN: 250920-F-TO537-1066
    Filename: DOD_111391320
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: ORLAND, NO

    must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE, Partnerships, Force Integration, CBRN, AFE, EOD

