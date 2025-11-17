Toxic Trip 25-Demo Day B-Roll

The Norwegian Royal Air Force and NATO Joint Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defence Capability Development Group / Training and Exercise Panel, held an opening ceremony and team demonstration event during Toxic Trip 25 at Ørland Air Station, Norway, Aug. 21, 2025. Various nations in attendance demonstrated their capabilities and resources in chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense, explosive ordinance disposal, and air crew flight equipment operations. This exercise displayed the operational assets of multinational armed forces, enhancing defense and offensive strategies among allies and international partner nations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Renan Arredondo)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2025 03:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|987156
|VIRIN:
|250920-F-TO537-1066
|Filename:
|DOD_111391320
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|ORLAND, NO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
