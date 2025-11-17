U.S. Airpower on Display at the Dubai Airshow 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Dubai Airshow 2025 showcases U.S. aircraft, aircrew, and capabilities alongside global partners at the Al Maktoum International Airport, Nov. 17-21, 2025. The biennial exposition highlights AFCENT’s commitment to regional cooperation and demonstrates the integrated air power that supports long-term security and stability throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)