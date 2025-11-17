U.S. Airpower on Display at the Dubai Airshow 2025

The Dubai Airshow 2025 showcases U.S. aircraft, aircrew, and capabilities alongside global partners at the Al Maktoum International Airport, Nov. 17-21, 2025. The biennial exposition highlights AFCENT’s commitment to regional cooperation and demonstrates the integrated air power that supports long-term security and stability throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Alexis Orozco)
