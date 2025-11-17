Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Autonomous Kitchen

    DAEGU, DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    11.06.2025

    Video by CHIHON KIM 

    AFN Daegu

    USAG Daegu's Camp Walker has opened Market 19, the U.S. Army's first autonomous robotic kitchen, transforming a previous standard dining facility into a 24/7 facility that give Soldiers continuous access to hot meals while improving efficiency and supporting overall readiness.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2025
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025 23:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 987130
    VIRIN: 251107-O-PQ498-1499
    Filename: DOD_111390672
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DAEGU, DAEGU GWANG'YEOGSI [TAEGU-KWANGYOKSHI], KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Autonomous Kitchen, by CHIHON KIM, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

