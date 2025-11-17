Autonomous Kitchen

USAG Daegu's Camp Walker has opened Market 19, the U.S. Army's first autonomous robotic kitchen, transforming a previous standard dining facility into a 24/7 facility that give Soldiers continuous access to hot meals while improving efficiency and supporting overall readiness.
