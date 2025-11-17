Twilight Tower: EOD Techs Learn Rappelling Techniques

A video showcasing Sailors with Explosive Ordnance Disposal Training and Evaluation Unit (EODTEU) 1 learning rappelling techniques at twilight on Naval Outlying Landing Field Imperial Beach, in Imperial Beach, California, Nov. 19, 2025. Under the direction of commander, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 1, EODTEU 1 oversees training for all West Coast based EOD and mobile diving and salvage units. EODGRU 1 is a critical part of NECC that clears explosive hazards to provide access to denied areas, employs advanced tactics and technologies to exploit and secure the undersea domain for freedom of maneuver, builds and fosters relationships with trusted partners, and protects the nation. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)
