Twilight Tower: EOD Techs Learn Rappelling Techniques

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/987108" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A video showcasing Sailors with Explosive Ordnance Disposal Training and Evaluation Unit (EODTEU) 1 learning rappelling techniques at twilight on Naval Outlying Landing Field Imperial Beach, in Imperial Beach, California, Nov. 19, 2025. Under the direction of commander, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 1, EODTEU 1 oversees training for all West Coast based EOD and mobile diving and salvage units. EODGRU 1 is a critical part of NECC that clears explosive hazards to provide access to denied areas, employs advanced tactics and technologies to exploit and secure the undersea domain for freedom of maneuver, builds and fosters relationships with trusted partners, and protects the nation. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)