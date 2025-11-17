U.S. Army Lt. Col. Edwin Kolen, Global Tactical Edge Acquisitions Directorate Military Deputy, explains Project FlyTrap 4.5 Nov. 19, 2025, at the Trubbenubungsplatz Putlos, Germany. U.S. Soldiers assigned to 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command test new, lower-cost, portable sensors and shooters designed for the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line during Project Flytrap 4.5 at Truppenübungsplatz Putlos, Germany. The U.S. Army GTEAD team will select five winning systems in the xTechCounter Strike competition, advancing experimentation and transformation efforts for U.S. and NATO forces (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Luis Jimenez).
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2025 15:58
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|987102
|VIRIN:
|251119-A-JK865-2391
|Filename:
|DOD_111390186
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|HAMBURG (HANSESTADT), DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Project Flytrap 4.5: Global Tactical Edge Acquisitions Directorate Team, by PFC Luis Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
