    4th Civil Engineer Squadron Replace Water Pipes

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2025

    Video by Airman Daryl Briscoe 

    4th Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 4th Civil Engineer Squadron replace water pipes at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, Nov. 17, 2025.(U.S. Air Force video by Airman Daryl Briscoe)

    Date Taken: 11.17.2025
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025 15:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 987097
    VIRIN: 251117-F-QV422-2001
    Filename: DOD_111390117
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th Civil Engineer Squadron Replace Water Pipes, by Amn Daryl Briscoe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ACC
    4th Fighter Wing
    Seymour Johnson AFB
    4th Civil Engineers

